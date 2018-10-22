South Africa

Search continues for missing KZN cattle herder

22 October 2018 - 10:11 By Jeff Wicks
SAPS Search and Rescue divers were deployed after community members raised the alarm.
Image: SA Police Service via Twitter

A search operation is underway for a missing cattle herder‚ who is believed to have drowned in the Ezimbokodweni River in KwaMakhuta‚ south of Durban‚ on Sunday.

SAPS Search and Rescue divers were deployed to the area on Sunday evening after community members raised the alarm.

It is understood that the man had been herding his cattle when he went into the river and then disappeared beneath the surface. Why the man entered the water is unknown.

Specialist divers conducted a search operation late into the night‚ without success. The search is expected to continue on Monday. 

