Shooting on M1 highway in Joburg causes traffic delays

22 October 2018 - 14:25 By Timeslive
M1 North traffic re-routed off the Highway at Jan Smuts Avenue.
Image: Rob Beezy

A shooting occurred on the M1 North highway on Monday‚ in a suspected robbery attempt.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are diverting traffic off the freeway at Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire Road‚ the city said.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee described the incident as a highway robbery.

"Lady followed from Fordsburg JHB and robbed. Driver shot and wounded‚" he tweeted.

A TimesLIVE team is en route to the scene. Details are sketchy at present. 

