They danced, prayed & chanted as the protesters gathered... a look inside Omotoso's church

For two hours, they sang, danced, chanted and prayed, while others stood in position ready to defend the church from the raging crowd outside.

As hostile protesters intent on shutting down the Jesus Dominion International church building in Port Elizabeth gathered outside on Sunday, the band and church choir, dressed in burgundy and white robes and hats, set the mood inside with charismatic worship songs.

The church’s leader, Timothy Omotoso, is facing a litany of charges ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

Men dressed in suits and wearing dark sunglasses stood by the sliding doors at the entrance as the congregants walked in, only allowing true members of the church in.

A neatly dressed woman spoke to everyone coming in, asking if they had the Omotoso medal or any church regalia with them to prove they were indeed part of the church.

A choir leader then spoke to the congregants, some of whom had begun focusing on the activity outside.