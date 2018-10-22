South Africa

Threats to auditor-general’s staff ‘put public interest at risk’‚ warns Kimi Makwetu

22 October 2018 - 09:08 By Claudi Mailovich
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu
Image: MOELETSI MABE

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Auditor-General of SA (AGSA) to perform its work in some municipalities.

Staff members have had to face a hostage situation‚ threats from municipal officials and have even been shot at.

These are some of the instances of intimidation that auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has raised in a letter to parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general.

In the letter‚ dated October 15‚ Makwetu specifically details instances of intimidation at the municipalities of Emfuleni‚ Tshwane‚ Madibeng and Moretele.

Makwetu said in the letter that he believes the instances of intimidation deserve national attention‚ even though the office of the auditor-general will still work with the local and provincial governments in question.

"These instances not only pose a threat to the life and limb of innocent professionals employed by the AGSA‚ but also put the broader public interest at risk‚" he said.

The finances of municipalities‚ which are tasked with basic service delivery such as water‚ sewerage and electricity provisioning‚ have been deteriorating‚ with only 33 out of 257 municipalities obtaining clean audits in the 2016/2017 financial year‚ according to Makwetu.

The report for the 2017/2018 financial year to June will be released in 2019.

In the letter‚ Makwetu details some of the "serious and unacceptable intimidation threats" levelled against officials over the past few weeks. These include a member of the auditor-general’s auditing team being shot at while staying at a guesthouse in Emfuleni in the Vaal Triangle on October 12. Two laptops‚ one belonging to the auditor-general‚ and a cellphone were stolen.

- BusinessLIVE 

READ MORE

Auditor General says dodgy government spending continues to rise

Irregular spending by national and provincial governments is continuing to rise‚ albeit marginally at one percent‚ from R45.3bn in March 2017 to ...
News
11 days ago

'Complete mismanagement' of assets at department of defence

The department of defence has again received a qualified audit opinion‚ with the auditor-general finding there was complete mismanagement of its ...
News
17 days ago

Parliament passes Bill to give Auditor-General more teeth in corruption fight

On Tuesday‚ the National Assembly unanimously passed the Public Audit Amendment Bill‚ which seeks to give the office of the Auditor-General more ...
Politics
4 months ago

Nearly R2bn in irregular spending by Sassa

The agency responsible for paying social grants to 17-million people has been hit with another qualified audit opinion for irregular spending of ...
News
19 days ago

MPs step closer to giving Auditor-General clout to stop dodgy spending

The Select Committee on Finance has adopted a proposed law‚ without amendments‚ which gives the Auditor-General greater powers to act against those ...
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Watch out! Kruger Park gets new aircraft in fight against poaching Sci-Tech
  2. ANC ward councillor shot dead in Cape Town South Africa
  3. They danced, prayed & chanted as the protesters gathered... a look inside ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Surviving passenger tells of horror as Taiwanese train flips World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X