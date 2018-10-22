South Africa

Toilets unserviced for five years in East London

22 October 2018 - 17:52 By Chris Gilili‚ Groundup
Residents of Khayelitsha informal settlement in Duncan Village, East London, say toilets were installed in 2014 and have never been serviced
Residents of Khayelitsha informal settlement in Duncan Village, East London, say toilets were installed in 2014 and have never been serviced
Image: Chris Gilili

“Our toilets have never been serviced since 2014‚” said Ria Mvandaba‚ a resident of Khayelitsha informal settlement in Duncan Village‚ East London.

“They installed them and never came back to service them. Only two are working for hundreds of residents. They cannot flush; so we use buckets. Sometimes we use the bush nearby … It is so embarrassing to find yourself sitting on a bush sometimes in broad daylight.”

Khayelitsha‚ established in 1999‚ is now home to over 200 people‚ according to longterm residents. They depend on two communal toilets and one tap.

Village school has three teachers and three pit toilets for 116 learners

Mfunalwazi Primary School in Ncera Village‚ 30km outside East London‚ has 116 learners from grade 1 to 7 and only three teachers. The school was ...
News
5 days ago

“These toilets were installed in 2014 … There are ten of them‚ but only two work … At night people use buckets and empty them in an open field‚” said Anda Malapu‚ who is responsible for cleaning the toilets.

“Sometimes when I come here‚ I find human waste dumped … I don’t even have the proper materials to clean them. I do my best to clean the two that are working. Our plight is painful‚” said Malapu.

“I have informed our supervisor … Honestly‚ he has never availed himself. He keeps saying that he will send people to look into them. Nothing has happened. Even our councillor knows our situation. He has also promised to intervene‚ but we are still waiting‚” he said.

Ward 6 councillor Peter Kiki said‚ “The municipality told me they have no contractors who will service the toilets. I have tried to address this … I have also personally tried to install taps with my own money in another part of Khayelitsha‚ but people vandalised those taps. I admit the municipality has never serviced these toilets‚ but vandalism by residents also makes things difficult for us.”

Bonisile Nombewu‚ who is responsible for sanitation services at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality‚ directed all questions to the communication department. GroundUp has been trying since Friday to get comment from the municipality.

- This article was originally published by GroundUp.

READ MORE:

Soweto residents picket at ANC HQ to demand free‚ serviced plots

“All I want is a piece of land or a house‚” said Elizabeth Ngwenya‚ 60‚ a resident of Freedom Park‚ Soweto‚ who joined a handful of protesters ...
News
6 hours ago

Zwelitsha shack-dwellers are building their own toilets and roads

Shack-dwellers in Zwelitsha informal settlement in Khayelitsha are doing their best to make their settlement liveable‚ digging pit toilets and making ...
News
1 month ago

KwaMashu hostel residents fed up with city’s neglect

Hostel dwellers at A-Section‚ in KwaMashu marched to Durban City Hall on Monday. They called for their units and toilets to be fixed‚ and that more ...
News
1 month ago

Cape Town sells R144m land for ‘social housing’

The City of Cape Town is planning to sell land valued at R144-million for just R1.8-million to provide 850 new homes.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mob puts two men in hospital after woman’s body found in Hammanskraal South Africa
  2. Road linking Gauteng and North West opened South Africa
  3. Musk says LA Hyperloop tunnel to be unveiled December 10 Sci-Tech
  4. Man shot in M1 robbery was a Hawks member South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Witness captures shooting on Johannesburg’s M1 freeway
X