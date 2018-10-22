Two police officers have been arrested for the murder of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested a constable and a captain on Monday for the murder of Andries Katlego Monareng‚ 26‚ in August.

“The arrest follows a shooting incident which occurred in August at TUT in which Monareng was shot during a protest over SRC elections. At the time‚ the police [stated] that they fired warning shots at the ground with R5 rifles‚” Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

“The Ipid has concluded its investigation‚ only two technical reports are outstanding.” The suspects will appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

TUT held a memorial service for Monareng on August 30. He was a third-year LLB student from Limpopo and a member of PAC student organisation Pasma.