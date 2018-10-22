WATCH | It's not a filter: Red dust storm engulfs SA town

A red sunrise in the town of Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape left residents shocked as a huge dust storm engulfed everything in its path over the weekend.

Experts have said the dust storm was created by a combination of a low-pressure system of the coast of Namibia and strong eastern winds.

On Saturday, the South African Weather Service had warned that "strong to gale force winds, severe thunderstorms, and reduced visibility due to blowing dust and sand," could be expected in Alexander Bay.

The fierce winds also caused a large truck to topple over.