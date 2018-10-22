Minibus taxis can break the law as they please.

That’s the view of a motorcyclist who took a fall at about 80km/h after being side-swiped by a minibus taxi who had jumped a red traffic light in Northriding‚ Johannesburg.

“That is why they (minibus taxis) do whatever they want: because there are no consequences. They could not care less for our lives. If you look at how they drive‚ they do not care about their passengers either‚” said the biker‚ who asked to remain anonymous for his own safety.

He captured video footage‚ widely shared on social media‚ of the incident which happened around 6.45am on July 11.

In the video‚ the traffic light turns green for the biker. A minibus taxi approaches from the right, goes through a red traffic light, and turns in front of the biker.

The biker accelerates and turns to face the minibus taxi‚ before accelerating away. As he slows down‚ the minibus overtakes and cuts in from the right-hand side‚ clipping the motorcycle.