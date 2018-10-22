South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Omotoso trial resumes as second witness takes the stand

22 October 2018 - 09:43 By TimesLIVE

The case against Nigerian evangalist Timothy Omotoso resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court today.

 Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28, face a litany of charges ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

The first witness Cheryl Zondi wrapped up her detailed testimony last week. She  received widespread support in the face of harsh questioning by Omotoso’s defence counsel.

The Sunday Times reported that Zondi had also received threatening phone calls in the weeks leading up to the trial. 

On Sunday Jesus Dominion International shut its doors on Sunday after protesters from various political organisations and civil society gathered outside the Govan Mbeki church in Port Elizabeth‚ demanding it be closed.

Today, a second witness is being called to the stand.

