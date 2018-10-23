The Hawks have warned car and truck dealerships to be extra vigilant when tendering for contracts purported to be from government departments.

The police unit said there had been a spate of fraudulent tenders targeting car and truck dealerships in Cape Town‚ Pretoria‚ Bloemfontein‚ Kimberley and Pietermaritzburg.

Hawks Western Cape spokesman Capt Philani Nkwalase said the fraudsters allegedly used the logos of government departments and emails purporting to originate from the said state departments to order high-performing cars or specialised contractor vehicles in big numbers.

He said upon delivery of these vehicles‚ randomly hired drivers delivered these to secluded destinations or depots.

“This is due to the fact that unsuspecting car dealerships often release these vehicles without payment‚ as they are under the impression that these are state tender and payment processes will follow.”