Information Technology consultancy Gartner has admitted that the R200-million work it did for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) did not deliver value for money for the key state institution.

Gartner head of public-sector consulting Michael Lithgow appeared before the Sars commission of inquiry‚ chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent‚ on Tuesday and gave a lengthy overview of Gartner’s work at the tax body. The contract with Gartner was also shown to be illegal.

Gartner was brought in‚ in a dubious process‚ after now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane halted the Sars modernisation programme in December 2014‚ just three months after he stepped into the position.

The Nugent inquiry heard evidence over the past two weeks of the breakdown of the Sars digital infrastructure since halting the modernisation process‚ and since Gartner stepped in to implement a new IT framework in a three-phase process.