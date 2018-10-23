Labour federation Cosatu has described the deaths of two men allegedly set alight by their boss as “barbaric and disgusting” and has vowed to continue campaigning for a safe workplace.

Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal was reacting to the deaths of Mxolisi Mkhize‚ 31‚ and Moses Magama‚ 34‚ who were allegedly assaulted‚ doused with petrol and set alight while their hands were tied. They died in hospital after sustaining severe burn wounds.

The two were allegedly set alight by their boss‚ a tow truck owner‚ who accused them of stealing a gearbox in Mariannhill two weeks ago.

The 37-year-old tow truck owner was handed over to the police by his lawyer on Thursday last week and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on the same day on two counts of murder.

In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize‚ said the union was “horrified” by the incident.

“Indeed this is a sad‚ barbaric‚ disgusting and very unfortunate and is condemned in the strongest possible terms‚” he said.