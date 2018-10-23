South Africa

Deaf matrics write exam paper despite protest action

23 October 2018 - 12:53 By Naledi Shange
This little crowd of disgruntled @NEHAWU workers are preventing Deaf Grade 12 learners from writing their first exam in the Eastern Cape. The learners will now have heightened stress, disillusionment and anger to carry through their final.exams.
Image: odette swift ‏ via Twitter

The Eastern Cape education department on Tuesday said it had ensured that a protest by National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) staff employed at the St Thomas School for the Deaf would not interfere with their matric exams.

Earlier‚ a group of protesting Nehawu members were photographed demonstrating outside the school. There had been concerns that striking workers were responsible for providing food at the school hostel.

Department spokesperson Mali Mtima told TimesLIVE that learners had started their English paper five minutes later than scheduled but the exam went smoothly afterwards.

"Learners have written their exams and they also received their breakfast‚" Mtima said.

Mtima said a delegation from Nehawu was meeting with education officials to address the workers' grievances.

Bruno Druchen‚ national director of DeafSA‚ had earlier told TimesLIVE that the disruptions were unacceptable‚ adding that deaf children were once again finding themselves at a disadvantage.

"We don't know the essence of the strike. We are busy communicating with [our representative] who is in the school‚" said Druchen.

