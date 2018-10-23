Deaf matrics write exam paper despite protest action

Department spokesperson Mali Mtima told TimesLIVE that learners had started their English paper five minutes later than scheduled but the exam went smoothly afterwards.

"Learners have written their exams and they also received their breakfast‚" Mtima said.

Mtima said a delegation from Nehawu was meeting with education officials to address the workers' grievances.

Bruno Druchen‚ national director of DeafSA‚ had earlier told TimesLIVE that the disruptions were unacceptable‚ adding that deaf children were once again finding themselves at a disadvantage.

"We don't know the essence of the strike. We are busy communicating with [our representative] who is in the school‚" said Druchen.