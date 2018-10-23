Deaf matrics write exam paper despite protest action
The Eastern Cape education department on Tuesday said it had ensured that a protest by National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) staff employed at the St Thomas School for the Deaf would not interfere with their matric exams.
Earlier‚ a group of protesting Nehawu members were photographed demonstrating outside the school. There had been concerns that striking workers were responsible for providing food at the school hostel.
Oh it gets worse!!!! These @NEHAWU workers have not provided breakfast for the learners in the hostel today!!!! @equal_education is that not neglect? Serious misconduct? There is a pattern of behavior here - #deafkidsmatter— odette swift (@odetteswift) October 23, 2018
Department spokesperson Mali Mtima told TimesLIVE that learners had started their English paper five minutes later than scheduled but the exam went smoothly afterwards.
"Learners have written their exams and they also received their breakfast‚" Mtima said.
Mtima said a delegation from Nehawu was meeting with education officials to address the workers' grievances.
Bruno Druchen‚ national director of DeafSA‚ had earlier told TimesLIVE that the disruptions were unacceptable‚ adding that deaf children were once again finding themselves at a disadvantage.
"We don't know the essence of the strike. We are busy communicating with [our representative] who is in the school‚" said Druchen.
This is unacceptable and a violation of s basic right , NEHAWU to get your point across at the expense of Grade 12 learners is irresponsible, Minister please step in @DBE_SA @ParliamentofRSA https://t.co/ugFHzRFvVV— Francois (@FrancoisDeysel) October 23, 2018