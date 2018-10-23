Hundreds of bags of nyaope seized in Joburg CBD‚ five arrested
Johannesburg metro police have arrested five drug dealers during raids in the inner city‚ officials said on Tuesday.
MMC for public safety Michael Sun said the arrests took place at three hot spots. Hundreds of packets of the street drug nyaope were seized.
3 hotspots, 5 drug dealers & 100s packets of nyaope seized by JMPD K9 in a successful drug raid in Joburg CBD.— Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) October 23, 2018
Bree/ Nugget, Joubert/ Plein & Goud/ Main Strs were raided & 5 suspects arrested. All behind bars @ Jhb Central SAPS. Great job #JMPDK9 pic.twitter.com/sbKr06lXrz
The raids were carried out in Bree‚ Joubert and Goud Streets. The action follows an outcry over drug-related crimes in the city.
Recently residents in Westbury took to the streets to protest the proliferation of drugs in the area. Residents blamed police for not taking action against criminals.