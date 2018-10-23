Jozi man braves 250km Kalahari run for Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital

If you think the Comrades Marathon is tough‚ try running 250km through the Kalahari Desert.

That is what 51-year-old David Barnard is doing in a bid to raise funds for the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.

Barnard – who earlier this year ran 250km through Iceland – started the Kalahari Augrabie Extreme Marathon on Saturday to raise funds for the hospital. The race runs until October 26.

He said he knew the race would not be easy.

“Running 250km through the Kalahari Desert in extreme heat and sand will be a tough challenge‚ but I’m inspired by this cause and the belief that together we can achieve this target. Nothing will give me greater pleasure than honouring Madiba’s legacy and centennial birthday in this manner‚” Barnard said.

Although every racer has different goals‚ Barnard said he was inspired by a combination of personal passion for sport and raising awareness about matters close to his heart.

The 250km race in which he participated in Iceland in June served as a big part of his preparation for the Kalahari event.