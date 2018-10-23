"I just burned your sister."

These are the last words the family of Gugulethu Primrose Mahlangu heard after her boyfriend allegedly poured boiling water over her in Kagiso‚ in Krugersdorp west of Johannesburg.

A family spokesperson‚ who did not want to be named‚ said Mahlangu and the 44-year-old man had been dating for a few years. She said it was a toxic‚ abusive relationship.

According to the woman‚ the man – who is in police custody awaiting a court appearance – went to her home on Thursday morning. A short while later‚ Mahlangu returned to the house after visiting family on Johannesburg’s East Rand.

"He was trying to speak to her‚ but she wasn't trying to speak to him. She said she needed a break from him. I tried to intervene but it didn't work out so I left‚” the woman told TimesLIVE on Monday.