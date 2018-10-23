South Africa

Police captain gunned down in Eastern Cape

23 October 2018 - 17:32 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Top cop General Khehla Sitole has implemented the 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the men who gunned down a police captain in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday

The officer was gunned down at around 2.30am at Tshiwula Street in New Brighton.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the 50-year-old officer was stationed at the police's protection and security services in King Williams Town. He was deployed to the New Brighton area on a temporary basis.

Naidoo said his identity was being withheld until his next of kin has been informed.

Details around the murder were still unclear‚ however‚ Naidoo said investigation revealed that the officer was shot multiple times in the head. His service pistol was taken.

The 72-hour activation plan put in place entails the mobilisation of critical resources including crime intelligence‚ forensic experts‚ the Hawks and tactical teams to ensure that no crucial evidence and intelligence is lost.

