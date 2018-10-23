Shoprite to pay customers for reusing plastic bags

South Africa does not have a law banning plastic bags. However, to reduce littering and discourage customers from buying them, SA increased the plastic bag levy in April by 50 percent to 12 cents per bag.

Shoprite said every time a customer reuses its new 100% recycled and recyclable plastic bag, which retails for R3, at Shoprite and Checkers stores, they will get 50 cents off their grocery purchase.

"Changing consumer behaviour by rewarding customers for re-using bags is a critical part of the retailer's efforts to reduce plastic waste," it said in a statement.