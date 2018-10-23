Siyabonga Gama has filed an urgent application in the labour court in Johannesburg in a bid to have his axing as Transnet CEO declared unlawful.

Transnet director Edward Kieswetter confirmed to Business Day that the board had received Gama’s court papers. ‘‘We received court papers late last night and ... our senior counsels are busy preparing a response.’’

When asked if Gama had reported for work on Tuesday‚ Kieswetter said to his ‘‘best knowledge’’ he had not. This is despite Gama writing to Transnet board chair Popo Molefe‚ following his axing‚ stating that he would continue to report for work and demanded that the termination of his contract be rescinded.

Gama was served with a termination of contract letter on Sunday. His contract was terminated with six months’ notice‚ however‚ his last day at the office was Monday.