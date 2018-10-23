Four suspects robbed a Port Elizabeth shop on Tuesday afternoon shortly after buying toy guns from a nearby shop.

The incident occurred at around noon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two men entered H2O International on the corner of Cape Road and 4th Avenue‚ Newton Park‚ asking for the price of water.

Two other suspects remained outside.

“While talking‚ one of the suspects pulled out a firearm. Three employees inside the shop were held at gunpoint and pushed around‚” she said.

“The suspects then demanded money‚ the car keys for the Nissan Tiida parked outside and money. The men then got into the car and fled.”

Janse van Rensburg said toy gun packaging was found near where the car had been parked.

Police suspect the toy guns had been bought at a shopping centre across the road.

The stolen car was recovered by 1pm in Glendinning Road‚ Schauderville.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.

- HeraldLIVE