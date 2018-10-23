Police have confirmed that two men who were captured on video brutally killing two security guards in Soweto have been killed during a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the pair were shot dead in a shack in Clermont‚ west of Durban‚ on Monday.

"When police tried to arrest the two suspects‚ Lindokuhle Cebekhulu‚ 24‚ and Mbuyiselo Mthonti‚ 26‚ they resisted‚ which resulted in both suspects being shot dead. There are no reports of any police officers being injured at this stage‚" said Naidoo.

Cebekhulu and Mthonti had attacked the two security guards from 24/7 Security Services near Maponya Mall in Soweto. Footage of the gruesome killing was shared widely on social media. The security guards were named as Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo.

Footage of the attack was captured by a high-definition camera fitted inside the vehicle. The vehicle is also fitted with a camera on the outside.

The 30-second video showed the moment Ngobese and Moyo were shot dead in broad daylight at what appeared to be close range. They were clad in their uniforms and bulletproof vests. One of the guards was sitting with an occurrence book‚ used to record incidents‚ on his lap.