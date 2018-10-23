South Africa

WATCH | Nine pupils suspended after 'street fight' breaks out with 'pangas'

23 October 2018 - 07:00 By Nico Gous
In the video a group of pupils appear to chase another group with what appears to be pangas.
Image: Twitter/@NapjadiLetsoalo

A school in Limpopo has suspended nine pupils after a fight broke out outside its grounds between pupils brandishing what appeared to be pangas.

Provincial education department spokesperson Sam Makondo said they are investigating the incident‚ which happened on Friday outside Tlakale Mashashane Secondary School‚ about 30km west of Polokwane.

He could not confirm if the pupils used pangas.

“We don’t know. [It’s] not easy to tell from the video.”

In the video‚ a group of pupils in school uniform are scattered across a dirt field. There is a loud metal thud when one pupil strikes the ground with what appears to be a panga.

In the video you see other pupils holding what also appear to be pangas. The next moment pupils started screaming and shouting as they run off.

It is unclear from the video if they are fleeing from or in pursuit of others.

I'm still chocked 😥😥mashashane tlakale

Posted by Lesetja Ras Mhlaba Yonke on Friday, 19 October 2018

Makondo said: “The school learnt through community members that some pupils‚ who were still in school uniform after school‚ were involved in a street fight outside school premises.”

The department condemned the “barbaric incident‚ which undermines human values and dignity”.

“We view this in a very serious light and condemn any form of violence both inside and outside the school. This unfortunate incident is completely unacceptable in our communities and our schools and that’s why we prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons in schools‚” Makondo said.

School principal Edwin Rammutla referred all queries to the provincial education department.

Makondo said one pupil was injured and it was unclear what led to the fight.

“That’s something that will emerge from investigations and the hearings.”

