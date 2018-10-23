A school in Limpopo has suspended nine pupils after a fight broke out outside its grounds between pupils brandishing what appeared to be pangas.

Provincial education department spokesperson Sam Makondo said they are investigating the incident‚ which happened on Friday outside Tlakale Mashashane Secondary School‚ about 30km west of Polokwane.

He could not confirm if the pupils used pangas.

“We don’t know. [It’s] not easy to tell from the video.”

In the video‚ a group of pupils in school uniform are scattered across a dirt field. There is a loud metal thud when one pupil strikes the ground with what appears to be a panga.

In the video you see other pupils holding what also appear to be pangas. The next moment pupils started screaming and shouting as they run off.

It is unclear from the video if they are fleeing from or in pursuit of others.