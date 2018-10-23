Riot police officers who transported pupils to their matric dance in a police Nyala are facing the wrath of their top brass.

The acting provincial police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal‚ Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi‚ on Tuesday called for action to be taken against them‚ after a video of the young couple arriving with a police contingent went viral on social media.

The video shows a group of men and women in blue marching in front of the armoured vehicle‚ which has its blue lights on.

The marching officers appear to be in full police uniform and are carrying their shields.

The crowd screams in adoration with others snapping pictures.

An officer releases some green smoke as a prelude to the couple exiting the vehicle.