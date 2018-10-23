On Monday‚ community members and ANC leaders gathered in Bloekombos at the home of slain ward 101 councillor Luyanda Mbele. Mbele and his cousin‚ Mzwandile Mathenjwa‚ were shot dead on Sunday night.

Joyce Mbele‚ the councillor’s mother‚ cried‚ “Why did they kill my child?”

She said‚ “Last year he told me that there were people who wanted to kill him.”

Xolani Sotashe‚ Chair of ANC Dullah Omar Region‚ said‚ “We received information that he was killed by ruthless people who drove a car with a falsified number plate‚ so it is a well-planned hit.”

“Law enforcement agencies must do their job and get to the bottom of the murder. ANC branch members must put their ears to the ground and find out who assassinated Luyanda‚” said Sotashe.

Wallacedene ward 6 councillor Simphiwe Nonkeyizana (ANC) says he now lives in dread of being assassinated. “I am now scared of being killed because I walk and drive around the township alone. I have no bodyguards.”

Kraaifontein police station commander Brigadier Gerda van Niekerk said‚ “I would always contact him when there was a missing child and he would always assist me in mobilising the community against crime… He was so important‚” she said. “I’m still dumbstruck. It has not yet sunk in.”

She said a team of detectives had been assigned to investigate the murder. “We’ve got experts who are dealing with the evidence found at the murder scene… We won’t sleep until we find the killer.”