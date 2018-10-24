South Africa

Bishop sentenced to life in jail for rape of a minor

24 October 2018 - 17:13 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Trinity Apostolic Church Bishop Jabu Ndaba has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor.

The sentence was handed down in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

A court official confirmed the sentencing to TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old church leader was found guilty of two counts of rape in July this year.

Ndaba was further sentenced to 10 years for assault.

His victim and her mother were congregants of the Trinity Apostolic Church. She was 15 years old when the crime was committed.

The sexual assaults apparently started in 2015 and continued until November 2016.

Ndaba initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

