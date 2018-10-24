South Africa

Chilling plot revealed after Estina dairy farm beneficiary is killed

Times Select is in possession of a clip in which two men discuss killing another farmer critical of the Gupta-linked project

24 October 2018 - 06:10 By Bongani Fuzile
The Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State has been at the centre of allegations of money laundering by the Gupta family.
The Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State has been at the centre of allegations of money laundering by the Gupta family.
Image: Alon Skuy

An audio clip, in which two men discuss putting a man’s head under a train for money, has farmers in the Free State town of Vrede spooked.

But police say they are not actively investigating a link between the murder last week of an outspoken Vrede farmer and the audio recording, in which the men discuss a hit on the chairman of the local farming association.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m sorry for what I did,’ says Hannah accused South Africa
  2. Environment group demands urgent parliament debate on UN climate change report South Africa
  3. Chilling plot revealed after Estina dairy farm beneficiary is killed South Africa
  4. Don’t expect anything groundbreaking from Mboweni‚ unions say ahead of mini ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X