Chilling plot revealed after Estina dairy farm beneficiary is killed
Times Select is in possession of a clip in which two men discuss killing another farmer critical of the Gupta-linked project
24 October 2018 - 06:10
An audio clip, in which two men discuss putting a man’s head under a train for money, has farmers in the Free State town of Vrede spooked.
But police say they are not actively investigating a link between the murder last week of an outspoken Vrede farmer and the audio recording, in which the men discuss a hit on the chairman of the local farming association.
