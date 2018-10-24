South Africa

Durban policeman shot dead outside his home in violent attack

24 October 2018 - 12:01 By Jeff Wicks
Warrant Officer Bhekisigcino Zethembe Khwela was fired at by at least two gunmen.
Warrant Officer Bhekisigcino Zethembe Khwela was fired at by at least two gunmen.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A Durban detective died in a pool of blood near his home in KwaNdengezi‚ west of Durban‚ after he was shot and killed by gunmen on Tuesday night.

Warrant Officer Bhekisigcino Zethembe Khwela‚ 54‚ was with his son and a friend outside his home when at least two gunmen‚ who were on foot‚ fired several shots at them. The Mariannhill detective died at the scene. His son was wounded and the friend escaped unscathed.

In a statement‚ National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole strongly condemned the continuous attacks on police officers.

“This was the second killing of a policeman yesterday [Tuesday] alone‚ following the killing of Captain Lumkile Wiseman Tyibilika during the early hours of the morning in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape.”

“The killing of our two colleagues yesterday is a reflection of what police must endure on a daily basis. I have instructed the Provincial Commissioners of both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to mobilise maximum resources to track down those responsible and bring them to book‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Police captain gunned down in Eastern Cape

Top cop General Khehla Sitole has implemented the 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the men who gunned down a police captain in New Brighton in ...
News
20 hours ago

Suspects who 'executed' Soweto security guards die in hail of bullets

Police have confirmed that two men who were captured on video brutally killing two security guards in Soweto have been killed during a shootout in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Huawei launches R18,999 phone and Twitter wants a loan South Africa
  2. 'It's adding to our pain': Family disappointed by delay in murder trial of ... South Africa
  3. Slime kits and robot pets: What kids want this festive season South Africa
  4. Trump to sign anti-opioid abuse package to combat US addiction crisis World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X