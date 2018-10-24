A Durban detective died in a pool of blood near his home in KwaNdengezi‚ west of Durban‚ after he was shot and killed by gunmen on Tuesday night.

Warrant Officer Bhekisigcino Zethembe Khwela‚ 54‚ was with his son and a friend outside his home when at least two gunmen‚ who were on foot‚ fired several shots at them. The Mariannhill detective died at the scene. His son was wounded and the friend escaped unscathed.

In a statement‚ National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole strongly condemned the continuous attacks on police officers.

“This was the second killing of a policeman yesterday [Tuesday] alone‚ following the killing of Captain Lumkile Wiseman Tyibilika during the early hours of the morning in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape.”

“The killing of our two colleagues yesterday is a reflection of what police must endure on a daily basis. I have instructed the Provincial Commissioners of both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to mobilise maximum resources to track down those responsible and bring them to book‚” he said.