From an urban critic to an ancient one: Tito Mboweni kicks off budget speech with a twist
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni kicked off his debut medium-term budget speech with a quote from Charles Dickens' A Tale of to Cities and seconds later Twitter was on it.
Last year Malusi Gigaba quoted "urban poet" Kendrick Lamar's song Alright but Mboweni opted for something a little more old-school.
``It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. It was the age of wisdom. It was also the age of foolishness. We were all going to heaven. We were all going the other way," said Mboweni as he quoted the famous lines.
Charles Dickens immediately started trending as Twitter deciphered what he was trying to say.
