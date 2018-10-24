Fifty-three street people have found employment after seeking refuge at the new “safe space” set up for them under a Cape Town city centre bridge.

Most are working part-time through organisations set up to help them‚ but one was assisted to get a public driving permit and is now a taxi driver‚ the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday.

Another has found a job at the V&A Waterfront‚ two are working for the Cape Town Central City Improvement District and one has become a full-time diesel mechanic.

JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member responsible for the safe space‚ under Culemborg Bridge on the Foreshore‚ said another eight people had been helped to return to their homes outside Cape Town‚ six had been reunited with their families‚ and two elderly people had been placed in frail-care facilities.