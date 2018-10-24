Huawei launches R18,999 phone and Twitter wants a loan
Oh, and what's a phone launch without some #throwbackthursday images of our old devices?
With Huawei having surpassed Apple as the world's second biggest seller of mobile handsets after Samsung, all eyes were on the Chinese manufacturer when it introduced its latest offering in South Africa on Tuesday.
Huawei first launched the Mate 20 Series in London last week and announced that it had no plans to sell the phones in the US. Americans can only buy the devices through online retail sites.
South Africans can now treat themselves to the top of the range Mate 20 Pro. But it comes with a hefty price tag of just under R19,000.
The device boasts features such as facial recognition, on-screen fingerprint recognition, a triple lens camera and a long-lasting 4200mAh battery - features that were all but a dream when cellphones were first launched.
Huawei's new iPhone XS rival lets you charge your phone wirelessly from another phone https://t.co/YufE7MSEPB— Dumisane Duk's Baloyi ®️™🇿🇦 (@Dumisane33) October 24, 2018
Of course, with everybody in Mzansi having R19,000 (minus R1) just lying around, the reactions came pouring in.
When I heard the price of Huawei mate 20 pro 😂 pic.twitter.com/pWMY23BTlE— J O N A (@Jonajvjv) October 22, 2018
I dont know why people still compare Iphones to this "Who are we" phone— 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) October 23, 2018
I mean look at the difference
1st picture Iphone xs max
2nd picture Huawei mate 20
Now which picture looks clear and real?
Stop comparing a Mercedes benz with a Kia.#HuaweiMate20Pro pic.twitter.com/E8IYydd1it
I haven't enjoyed using my Huawei P20 setse ke batla #HuaweiMate20Pro pic.twitter.com/00rHcMHz0E— CITAMGINE ® (@tman_so_godly) October 24, 2018
And with all the talk about the fancy technology evolving, Twitter users took a walk down memory lane and unearthed their once-treasured handsets. Shem.
Blackberry Bold 9780 - Amazing phone, wish I still had one pic.twitter.com/WEC7Ntetvr— Jos Brownlie (@josbrownlie) October 23, 2018
My 13 & 15yo daughters are having a hard time deciding which phone is worse, my 1995 Oki or my 2005 MotoRazr. I loved them both then as much as I do my iPhone now. Between them I had Startac, Palm/Treo, SonyEricsson P800&900, HP iPaq, then BlackBerry Pearl. Since ‘07 every iPhone pic.twitter.com/7iFMaXEgBb— Dan Nathan (@RiskReversal) October 20, 2018
My Old Phone 😍😍— Benさん (@benicc20308) October 16, 2018
Sony Ericsson K810i pic.twitter.com/T9g0DIbFPz
I’m sure they said mobile phones were getting smaller...🤷🏻♂️ #tech #technology #mobiles #apple #iphone #nokia pic.twitter.com/YthQFmrIx1— David Bombal (@davidbombal) October 22, 2018