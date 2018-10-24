Huawei launches R18,999 phone and Twitter wants a loan

With Huawei having surpassed Apple as the world's second biggest seller of mobile handsets after Samsung, all eyes were on the Chinese manufacturer when it introduced its latest offering in South Africa on Tuesday.

Huawei first launched the Mate 20 Series in London last week and announced that it had no plans to sell the phones in the US. Americans can only buy the devices through online retail sites.

South Africans can now treat themselves to the top of the range Mate 20 Pro. But it comes with a hefty price tag of just under R19,000.