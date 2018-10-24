South Africa

Huawei launches R18,999 phone and Twitter wants a loan

Oh, and what's a phone launch without some #throwbackthursday images of our old devices?

24 October 2018 - 10:41 By Ntokozo Miya
Huawei launched its fancy new phone in Jozi on Tuesday night.
Image: Supplied/Huawei

With Huawei having surpassed Apple as the world's second biggest seller of mobile handsets after Samsung, all eyes were on the Chinese manufacturer when it introduced its latest offering in South Africa on Tuesday.

Huawei first launched the Mate 20 Series in London last week and announced that it had no plans to sell the phones in the US. Americans can only buy the devices through online retail sites. 

South Africans can now treat themselves to the top of the range Mate 20 Pro. But it comes with a hefty price tag of just under R19,000.

The device boasts features such as facial recognition, on-screen fingerprint recognition, a triple lens camera and a long-lasting 4200mAh battery - features that were all but a dream when cellphones were first launched. 

Of course, with everybody in Mzansi having R19,000 (minus R1) just lying around, the reactions came pouring in.

And with all the talk about the fancy technology evolving, Twitter users took a walk down memory lane and unearthed their once-treasured handsets. Shem.

