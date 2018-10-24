“We continued driving. Vernon was on the back seat with Hannah. While I was driving‚ Vernon gave me a condom‚ I don’t know where he got it from. Vernon said Hannah said we can have sex with her but then we must leave her after that. I saw it in her eyes that she was terrified. She said we can have sex but I saw she didn’t want to.

“We went to Bottelary Road paintball range. We smoked a pipe and asked who would be first. I said I would be first. I had sex with her but it didn’t feel right because I have a girlfriend with children‚ but I did it. [Weeps]

“I finished and threw the condom on the ground. Vernon then also had sex with her. Eben also had sex with her. I told Vernon that we should drop Hannah off now. We placed her in the boot so she couldn’t see where we were going. Then we drove off to this farm.

“I decided I’m going to take Hannah out the boot and leave her there so we can take the car. She didn’t want to climb out of the boot. She was holding on to the car. She started panicking. Eben came up and stabbed her. I let her go as the blood started to spill.

“Then I saw Vernon arrive with a rock. Vernon tripped Hannah as she was standing. And she fell. I told Vernon‚ ‘don’t kill her‚ we’ve already killed Cheslin‚ let’s leave her’. But Vernon threw the rock on Hannah’s head.

“Then we got back in car and we drove. I asked if she was dead and Vernon said yes she is dead. We drove off to Kraaifontein again. On our way‚ we wanted to go to the same hokkie where we were earlier. We asked where we could buy tik. The man named Kaffertjie climbed in with us.