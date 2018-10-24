Finance minister Tito Mboweni has made light of his first medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS)‚ revealing he turned down the job when President Cyril Ramaphosa first approached him.

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing following his MTBPS‚ delivered on Wednesday‚ Mboweni said he was doing very well in the private sector‚ where he was free of work from Thursday to Monday – and this while he was earning a lot of money.

But he said that because of Ramaphosa's powers of persuasion‚ he was left with no choice but to reluctantly accept the difficult job of managing the country's troubled public purse.

"I actually did not want the job. I was doing very well in the private sector‚ thanks very much. [I was] more than well-paid; comfortable. I was free from Thursday to Monday‚" said Mboweni.