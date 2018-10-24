Pietropaolo also stands accused of murdering his father Pasqualino in March 2017.

TimesLIVE understands the prosecution will oppose the application to have the trial date moved‚ as the state is ready to proceed with the trial.

Speaking to TimesLIVE shortly after the court proceedings‚ which lasted less than 20 minutes‚ Manuela's grief-stricken family members could not hold back their tears.

"It's almost a year now that we lost Manuela‚ but the pain feels like she was killed yesterday‚" said Manuela's elder sister Serena Nicolaides.

She said it has been a difficult time for the whole family‚ especially for Manuela's three sons‚ who have so far avoided attending the court proceedings.

The delays in the court process are “just adding to our pain”‚ said Nicolaides.

“We want to see the case concluded so that we can move on with our lives.”

The case resumes on Thursday. Pietropaolo remains in custody.