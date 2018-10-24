Despite finding their vehicles doused in petrol during a mid-week gathering‚ members of the Overcomers Through Christ church in Krugersdorp were 'overjoyed' because they believed they had stopped the attackers from carrying out their plans‚ a former member of the church told the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"We felt joyous at that point. We felt victorious that we had stopped that attack. The general feeling of the night was that we were victorious‚" said Annamarie Scholtz‚ who added that following this‚ they all went inside her home and had coffee.

She was testifying in the trial of Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ Zac Valentine‚ 33‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20, who are believed to have been behind this attack and 11 murders which occurred in the Krugersdorp area.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud.

Marcel’s mother - former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ a friend of Cecelia’s - was sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree‚ after entering into a plea agreement.

Marinda’s son‚ Le Roux Steyn‚ is serving an effective 25-year prison term and has testified against the three remaining accused in the dock.