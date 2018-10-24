"My friend‚ my lover and wife is gone. I wake up every day and ask myself ‘is this the way life is‚ going to be?’ It's hell‚" Lategan said‚ crying uncontrollably.

The court adjourned to allow him to compose himself.

Lorna McGregor‚ whose brother Glen‚ 57‚ was found dead at his smallholding in Randfontein‚ told the court she was waiting for the case to be finalised so she could travel to Scotland to hold a memorial for him.

Glen was an accountant. He and Lorna came to South Africa when they were still young. The state believes McGregor was forced to transfer money into Marinda Steyn’s account before he was shot in the stomach.

Lee Lerm‚ a trauma counsellor who had gone to Valentine's home after his wife Mikeila was found dead in their house‚ testified that he had showed no emotion.

Valentine's behaviour was not what she expected: "I found the accused with his parents. They said they were fine and did not need my assistance."

She said Valentine was only concerned about cats and wanted to know when the police would be done in the house‚ as they were busy combing the scene.

The trial continues.