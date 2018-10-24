South Africa

Krugersdorp murders: ‘My friend‚ my lover and wife is gone - It's hell'‚ says widower of Hanle Lategan

24 October 2018 - 14:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The alleged 'Krugersdorp killers' Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on October 8 2018.
The alleged 'Krugersdorp killers' Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on October 8 2018.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

Widower Andre Lategan wept as he told the South Gauteng High Court how his wife was killed three months after they had remarried.

Lategan and his wife Hanle had been married for 33 years before divorcing and remarrying again. She was found dead in May 2016.

Eleven people were murdered over a four-year period on the West Rand. The accused are Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ Zac Valentine‚ 33‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20. They have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud.

Krugersdorp murder victim Hanle Lategan.
Krugersdorp murder victim Hanle Lategan.
Image: Supplied

Marcel’s mother - former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ a friend of Cecelia’s - was sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree after entering into a plea agreement. Marinda’s son‚ Le Roux Steyn‚ is serving an effective 25-year prison term and has testified against the three remaining accused in the dock.

On Wednesday‚ Lategan said his wife disappeared after she had told him that she had a number of appointments on the day. She had worked as an estate agent for Remax.

"I received a SMS with a withdrawal from my bank account of R3‚000 being withdrawn. I phoned her [his wife] immediately. Her phone rang. I called her again and it went to voicemail."

Lategan said he also received three other messages notifying him that there were insufficient funds in his account.

"I realised there was something wrong."

He said he got a call from his wife's colleague asking where she was because she had not pitched for her appointments.

His wife's car was found in the evening but her body was discovered somewhere else the next day‚ Lategan said.

He told the court that he has been on anti-depressants since his wife's death.

Krugersdorp murders: 'There was darkness over my child' - Mikeila's mom

Mikeila Valentine‚ the late wife of one of the people accused of the Krugersdorp murders‚ left the Rhema Bible College when she joined Overcomers ...
News
3 hours ago

Krugersdorp killings: Widow breaks down during trial

“We were excited to be parents. He lost the opportunity to share everything together.”
News
8 hours ago

"My friend‚ my lover and wife is gone. I wake up every day and ask myself ‘is this the way life is‚ going to be?’ It's hell‚" Lategan said‚ crying uncontrollably.

The court adjourned to allow him to compose himself.

Lorna McGregor‚ whose brother Glen‚ 57‚ was found dead at his smallholding in Randfontein‚ told the court she was waiting for the case to be finalised so she could travel to Scotland to hold a memorial for him.

Glen was an accountant. He and Lorna came to South Africa when they were still young. The state believes McGregor was forced to transfer money into Marinda Steyn’s account before he was shot in the stomach.

Lee Lerm‚ a trauma counsellor who had gone to Valentine's home after his wife Mikeila was found dead in their house‚ testified that he had showed no emotion.

Valentine's behaviour was not what she expected: "I found the accused with his parents. They said they were fine and did not need my assistance."

She said Valentine was only concerned about cats and wanted to know when the police would be done in the house‚ as they were busy combing the scene.

The trial continues.

READ MORE:

Death threats‚ demon cleansing and knives: Krugersdorp murder trial

Cecilia Steyn was a leader of a cult church and had a collection of knives‚ the South Gauteng High Court heard in testimony from witnesses on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

'My mother was willing to die for us' - if plot to kill father failed‚ Krugersdorp murder trial hears

Le Roux Steyn‚ who is a state witness in the case of the Krugersdorp murders‚ told the court that his mother was willing to die for him and the other ...
News
13 days ago

Krugersdorp killers strangled most victims to death

State witness in the Krugersdorp murder trial Le Roux Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday that most of the victims ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Criticism over Nigerian plans to curb ‘exponential’ population growth Africa
  2. US intercepts suspect packages sent to Obama, Clinton World
  3. Somalia summit talks tech and apps, not guns and bombs Africa
  4. From an urban critic to an ancient one: Tito Mboweni kicks off budget speech ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X