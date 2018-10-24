If you survived a traumatic event that left your family with nothing‚ would you be offended by a donation of second or third-hand clothing to wear?

It’s a debate that reignited on social media after disaster-response NGO Gift of the Givers spelt out on Tuesday why they chose not to accept used clothing.

Torn underwear‚ faded material‚ missing buttons and generally worn-out clothing used to be donated to the aid organisation‚ prompting them to implement a policy of only accepting brand new items of clothing.

"We spent hundreds of man hours sorting out the items to choose the best. We are often told that the goods being sent are of the highest quality‚ 'like new'‚ in mint condition‚ but the reality is totally different. Ninety percent of the items received are not of decent quality‚” said the organisation’s founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

“At the end of the day after all that hard work only 10% of goods received were decent. As a result we took a decision not to accept old clothes‚” he said.