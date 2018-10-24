South Africa

Mboweni delivers medium-term budget statement, but whose budget is it anyway?

Gigaba, Nene or Mboweni?

24 October 2018 - 14:00 By Odwa Mjo
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni.
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Malusi Gigaba, Nhlanhla Nene and Tito Mboweni have all been finance minister in 2018. As Mboweni, who was appointed just 16 days ago, prepares to deliver his maiden medium-term budget policy statement, the question many have is 'whose budget is it really?'

Well, the answer isn't that simple.

 "He (Mboweni) is the face. He represents National Treasury and the finance ministry. His reputation is their reputation," said CitiGroup Economist Gina Schoeman.

Schoeman said that the Director-General (DG) of National Treasury (Donda Mogajane) oversees the entire operation together with the deputy director-generals from various departments. The departments included in the decision-making process are tax and financial policy, budget office, assets and liability, economic policy and public finance.

Mboweni was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene. Nene resigned earlier this month after his testimony at the Zondo Commission where he revealed that he had meetings with the Gupta family.

Boarding a ship mid-sail, Mboweni had just over two weeks to prepare for the medium-term budget speech. Schoeman said he would not have had enough time to make significant changes to the budget and was expected to provide an economic growth forecast, which is coordinated by the economic policy division.

Mboweni earlier asked for input from South Africans. Here's what they said.

Thousands respond to Tito's call for budget input

Thousands of people responded to finance minister Tito Mboweni's call for input for his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement which he will present to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Criticism over Nigerian plans to curb ‘exponential’ population growth Africa
  2. US intercepts suspect packages sent to Obama, Clinton World
  3. Somalia summit talks tech and apps, not guns and bombs Africa
  4. From an urban critic to an ancient one: Tito Mboweni kicks off budget speech ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance

Related articles

  1. WATCH LIVE | What will Tito do? Mboweni delivers maiden budget speech Business
  2. Thousands respond to Tito's call for budget input Politics
  3. Don’t expect anything groundbreaking from Mboweni‚ unions say ahead of mini ... South Africa
X