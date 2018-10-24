South Africa

MyCiTi bus drivers released on bail

24 October 2018 - 19:16 By Tariro Washinyira‚ Groundup
MyCiTi workers protest outside the Civic Centre during an unprotected strike that started last week
MyCiTi workers protest outside the Civic Centre during an unprotected strike that started last week
Image: Ashraf Hendricks

Five arrested striking MyCiTi bus drivers were charged with public violence and released on R1‚000 bail each on Wednesday at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Patrick Mabindisa‚ Luzuko Memani‚ Simthembile Stephens‚ Tembela Mahlatshana and Baxolele Mtengi appeared before magistrate M.A.F Mafanga. She postponed the matter to 9 November for further investigation.

They were arrested on Tuesday for defying a court order.

Their lawyer pleaded with the court to reduce the bail amount to R500 stating that they could not afford it. “All of them are dependent on their spouses‚” she said.

Magistrate Mafanga said R1‚000 was reasonable considering that the bail had been initially set at R2‚000 by the court.

A large group of MyCiTi strikers gathered outside the Civic Centre‚ while another group attended the court hearing.

- This article was originally published by GroundUp.

READ MORE:

MyCiTi strikers arrested as violence intensifies

Five striking MyCiTi bus service workers were arrested during a clash with police outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

City of Cape Town goes to court over ‘violent’ MyCiTi bus strike

The City of Cape Town said on Wednesday it would go to court to get an interdict against people participating in an “unprotected strike that has ...
News
7 days ago

EFF under fire as it joins striking MyCiTi bus drivers on front line

The City of Cape Town is seeing red over the EFF’s involvement in the illegal MyCiTi bus strike.
Politics
8 days ago

Striking drivers disrupt MyCiTi bus routes

On Monday about 300 employees operating MyCiTi busses gathered outside the Cape Town Civic Centre for an unprotected‚ indefinite strike. Most MyCiTi ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. MyCiTi bus drivers released on bail South Africa
  2. I was paid very well in the private sector‚ Mboweni says at mini-budget press ... South Africa
  3. Krugersdorp murders: House was ‘moving like jello’ after blasts‚ witness tells ... South Africa
  4. EU lawmakers move to ban throw-away plastics World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
Farewell to a hip-hop legend: SA mourns the death of HHP
X