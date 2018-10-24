Nineteen children were injured in two separate incidents when the cars they were travelling in were involved in accidents.

The first incident involved 17 children who were injured when the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a delivery vehicle in Bethlehem‚ Free State‚ on Tuesday.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with the Provincial Services‚ arrived on the scene to find numerous children‚ aged between 7 and 10‚ seated on the side of the road. The taxi and light delivery vehicle were found on the one side of the road‚” ER24 said in a statement.

The children‚ according to ER24‚ sustained minor to moderate injuries.