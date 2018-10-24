Gauteng’s health department has conducted disciplinary hearings for 111 cases involving a “cash for jobs” scam at the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said this was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday.

Ramokgopa‚ in her response‚ divulged that trade unions had helped to uncover the scam and it had been handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

The department began its probe in 2017.

“The situation was so bad that an assassin had been hired to murder the hospital CEO‚ but he had been caught and convicted‚ and was currently awaiting sentence‚” said Bloom.

Ramokgopa said at a media briefing in December 2017 that Zandi Qwabe‚ a clerk at the hospital‚ had organised hitmen to have the CEO and the labour relations manager killed.

“She was convicted on 13 November 2017 for conspiring to commit murder‚” Ramokgopa said at the time.