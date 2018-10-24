Millions earmarked for training women in the Eastern Cape ended up in the pockets of a Durban businessman whose assets – including expensive cars and Krugerrands – have been frozen.

Stanley Khanyile‚ a former social development head of department in the province‚ was allegedly instrumental in stripping some R30-million from the National Development Agency budget over two years via “rigged tenders”‚ according to papers in the Grahamstown High Court.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Wednesday that sacked social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi’s name also featured in the case.

Nicole Peters‚ deputy director of public prosecutions attached to the East London office of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU)‚ told the court that the money went to the businessman and his company.

The court issued two preservation orders preventing Pooven Chetty and his company from using or trading their assets – including a Porsche 911‚ properties‚ bitcoins‚ gold Krugerrands and the contents of bank accounts.

AFU attorney Marius Wolmarans said on Tuesday that preservation orders had been served on Chetty. An application for the preserved assets to be forfeited to the state would follow.

Asked if he knew Chetty and his firm‚ Khanyile said: "Ey‚ boet‚ you know‚ let’s leave this thing because I do not know what you are talking about. You say a lot of things about allegations and I know nothing about it."

- The Daily Dispatch