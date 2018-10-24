South Africa

R30-million siphoned in 'rigged tenders'

24 October 2018 - 10:17 By Timeslive
Stanley Khanyile. File photo
Stanley Khanyile. File photo
Image: Supplied

Millions earmarked for training women in the Eastern Cape ended up in the pockets of a Durban businessman whose assets – including expensive cars and Krugerrands – have been frozen.

Stanley Khanyile‚ a former social development head of department in the province‚ was allegedly instrumental in stripping some R30-million from the National Development Agency budget over two years via “rigged tenders”‚ according to papers in the Grahamstown High Court.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Wednesday that sacked social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi’s name also featured in the case.

Nicole Peters‚ deputy director of public prosecutions attached to the East London office of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU)‚ told the court that the money went to the businessman and his company.

The court issued two preservation orders preventing Pooven Chetty and his company from using or trading their assets – including a Porsche 911‚ properties‚ bitcoins‚ gold Krugerrands and the contents of bank accounts.

AFU attorney Marius Wolmarans said on Tuesday that preservation orders had been served on Chetty. An application for the preserved assets to be forfeited to the state would follow.

Asked if he knew Chetty and his firm‚ Khanyile said: "Ey‚ boet‚ you know‚ let’s leave this thing because I do not know what you are talking about. You say a lot of things about allegations and I know nothing about it."

The Daily Dispatch 

READ MORE:

An 800km trip‚ hotel rooms‚ meals... then council gives bus firm R286m order

Cape Town transport officials were wined and dined in China by executives of an electric bus company that was “irregularly” awarded a R286m tender ...
News
1 day ago

'Don't kill over tenders' pleads mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani made a passionate plea to owners of small‚ medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to stop fighting and ...
Politics
8 days ago

Auditor General says dodgy government spending continues to rise

Irregular spending by national and provincial governments is continuing to rise‚ albeit marginally at one percent‚ from R45.3bn in March 2017 to ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Joost van der Westhuizen to be honoured with road naming‚ alongside Helen ... South Africa
  2. R30-million siphoned in 'rigged tenders' South Africa
  3. Police divers make grim discovery South Africa
  4. WATCH | Judge shrugs off robe chases two escapees, catches one World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X