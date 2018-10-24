Disgruntled Grade 12 pupils are suspected to have been involved in the torching of an administration block and classrooms at the Ndaliso Senior Secondary School in Flagstaff‚ the Eastern Cape education department said on Wednesday.

The fire was started on Tuesday night‚ according to spokesperson Mali Mtima.

"The burning of the administration block follows a protest by the school's Grade 12 progressed learners‚ who were demanding to write all the subjects - despite the advice from the department to write some this year and the remainder of them next year‚ as they are part of the ‘multiple examination opportunity’ candidates‚" said Mtima.

On the issue of progressed learners‚ Mtima explained: "When you want a learner to go to the next grade‚ you look at variables such as the strength of the learner‚ the age‚ and other issues. You progress the learner to the next grade‚ but there should be an intervention strategy from the school as to how they will be supported as they cannot make it on their own through Grade 12. A school can make a determination [on how many exams the student will write] based on the results of the developed support programme.

"It can recommend that since [the learner] did not do well in the trial exams‚ it won't allow them to write all the subjects. Based on that‚ you engage the parent of the learner to say‚ 'this learner can only write so many subjects'‚" he said.

The affected pupil would then write the remainder of their subjects the following year.