Shoprite & Checkers will pay you to re-use new plastic bags but Twitter ain't so sure

There has been mixed reaction to the decision by Shoprite and Checkers to pay customers back for every bag that is re-used.

Shoprite Holdings announced that customers using a new recyclable bag would get 50 cents off their grocery purchase. The bags retail for R3 a pop.

"Changing consumer behaviour by rewarding customers for re-using bags is a critical part of the retailer's efforts to reduce plastic waste," said the retailing giant in a statement.

While there was some applause on social media for the step towards curbing plastic pollution, other people said the move was late.