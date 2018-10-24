Shoprite & Checkers will pay you to re-use new plastic bags but Twitter ain't so sure
There has been mixed reaction to the decision by Shoprite and Checkers to pay customers back for every bag that is re-used.
Shoprite Holdings announced that customers using a new recyclable bag would get 50 cents off their grocery purchase. The bags retail for R3 a pop.
"Changing consumer behaviour by rewarding customers for re-using bags is a critical part of the retailer's efforts to reduce plastic waste," said the retailing giant in a statement.
While there was some applause on social media for the step towards curbing plastic pollution, other people said the move was late.
How is this a solution to our #plastic problem? Too little too late and consumers know it- Shoprite and Checkers will pay you every time you re-use one of their new plastic bags https://t.co/nOPrNWATuc via @BusinessInsider— EATegrity (@EATegrity_Sonia) October 23, 2018
"I would reuse the existing plastic bags but they are very weak and frequently have holes in them," commented another person on social media.
Imagine getting 50c off your R4k grocery bill 🤦🏽♂️
But the response hasn't been all bad. As news of the initiative was announced on Tuesday, people shared their approval of the idea.
"As an environment advocate I say thumps-up to saving the environment by re-using and recycling plastic bags," said Cliven Njekete on Twitter.