Shoprite & Checkers will pay you to re-use new plastic bags but Twitter ain't so sure

24 October 2018 - 07:41 By Jessica Levitt
Customers will get 50 cents off their purchase every time they re-use the new plastic bag.
There has been mixed reaction to the decision by Shoprite and Checkers to pay customers back for every bag that is re-used.

Shoprite Holdings announced that customers using a new recyclable bag would get 50 cents off their grocery purchase. The bags retail for R3 a pop.

"Changing consumer behaviour by rewarding customers for re-using bags is a critical part of the retailer's efforts to reduce plastic waste," said the retailing giant in a statement.

While there was some applause on social media for the step towards curbing plastic pollution, other people said the move was late.

"I would reuse the existing plastic bags but they are very weak and frequently have holes in them," commented another person on social media.

But the response hasn't been all bad. As news of the initiative was announced on Tuesday, people shared their approval of the idea.

"As an environment advocate I say thumps-up to saving the environment by re-using and recycling plastic bags," said Cliven Njekete on Twitter.

