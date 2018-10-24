South Africa

Suspected arson leads to power cuts in Midrand and surrounds

24 October 2018 - 13:00 By Timeslive
An electricity pylon. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Suburbs around Midrand have been hit by power cuts after a suspected arson attack‚ Johannesburg City Power said on Wednesday.

"Mayibuye‚ Phomolong‚ Commercia and Rabie Ridge are today still affected by unplanned power outage which occurred when Neutral and Earth Combination (NEC) transformers tripped at Allandale substation last night due to same transformers allegedly set on fire on the Eskom side. The fiery incident resulted in a blackout that affected the aforesaid City Power areas of supply‚" City Power said in a statement.

"City Power and Eskom technicians are currently conducting investigation to determine if further damage has been caused on supply lines‚ cables and other electrical equipment."

City Power said protests in the area were making it difficult for technicians to go there.

"Early speculation is that Eskom may install new transformers‚ cables‚ insulators to replace the ones ravaged by fire. Alternative power supply cannot be implemented at this stage as the area affected by power loss is huge‚" it said.

"Expected time of restoration is currently not available from site. City Power will keep affected customers updated as and when new information becomes available."

