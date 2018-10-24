Mikeila Valentine‚ the late wife of one of the people accused of the Krugersdorp murders‚ left the Rhema Bible College when she joined Overcomers Through Christ because she was told Rhema was controlled by Satanists.

Valentine‚ 25‚ a travel agent‚ was killed in a stabbing frenzy at her Ruimsig‚ Johannesburg‚ home in October 2012.

Her husband‚ former insurance broker Zak Valentine‚ 33‚ along with Cecilia Steyn‚ 37 - believed to be the leader of a sect that was formed after a split in the Overcomers group - and Marcel Steyn‚ 20‚ are accused of murdering 11 people from 2012 to 2016‚ as well as robbery‚ aggravated assault‚ racketeering‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ fraud and identity theft. Three other people are serving lengthy jail sentences in connection with the killing spree‚ including Marcel’s mother and brother.

Mikeila's mother Ilse van Dyk told the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday that her daughter had been studying ministry at the Rhema Bible College when she met Zak.

After joining Overcomers Through Christ‚ Mikeila told her mother that she was going to abandon her studies.