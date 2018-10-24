WATCH | Twitter reacts to Omotoso's extravagant outfits

As the human trafficking and rape trial of charismatic preacher Timothy Omotoso remains a talking point in South Africa, his extravagant fashion sense has also drawn commentary on social media.

Cheryl Zondi touched the hearts of many with her testimony as she took to the stand at the Port Elizabeth High Court and detailed how the Jesus Dominion International pastor had allegedly sexually abused and raped her. Zondi later thanked South Africans who had supported her during her testimony.

The Omotoso trial has dominated headlines since it began earlier this month. South African's have weighed in on a number of issues including the regulation of churches in South Africa, the line of questioning by Omotoso's attorney and, er, the pastor's court room attire.

Here's some of the reaction.