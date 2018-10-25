Eight months after being brutally beaten by her mother‚ a five-year-old girl from Phoenix skipped out of the Verulam Magistrate’s court‚ hand in hand with her dad‚ who was awarded final custody of her on Thursday.

“I am happy ... I am ecstatic. I am playing with her. She is safe now. I can take care of her and make sure nothing will go wrong again‚” the dad‚ who cannot be named‚ told TimesLIVE.

It has been a gruelling year for the call centre agent after he discovered his then four-year-old daughter lying in a hospital bed‚ with severe head and leg injuries a week after the beating‚ which was filmed by the mother’s boyfriend and later went “viral” on social media in March.

At that time‚ the mother had accused the father of having molested the child and his alternative weekend visits had been stopped.