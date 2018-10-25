South Africa

Father wins custody of Phoenix girl brutally beaten by her mother

25 October 2018 - 15:51 By Tania Broughton
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Eight months after being brutally beaten by her mother‚ a five-year-old girl from Phoenix skipped out of the Verulam Magistrate’s court‚ hand in hand with her dad‚ who was awarded final custody of her on Thursday.

“I am happy ... I am ecstatic. I am playing with her. She is safe now. I can take care of her and make sure nothing will go wrong again‚” the dad‚ who cannot be named‚ told TimesLIVE.

It has been a gruelling year for the call centre agent after he discovered his then four-year-old daughter lying in a hospital bed‚ with severe head and leg injuries a week after the beating‚ which was filmed by the mother’s boyfriend and later went “viral” on social media in March.

At that time‚ the mother had accused the father of having molested the child and his alternative weekend visits had been stopped.

Man beaten to death by neighbours for assaulting wife and child

A man who viciously attacked his wife - who died on the way to hospital - and one-year-old child was hunted down by neighbours and beaten to death in ...
News
3 days ago

'Why would God make someone who would hurt me like that' - bully victim

She was once a loving‚ sweet and happy child‚ but now she suffers from anxiety and stress after being bullied over three terms at a primary school in ...
News
6 days ago

With the assistance of his attorney‚ Kelvin Walker‚ advocate Debbie Ainsley‚ forensic psychologist Phillipa Styles — who all acted pro bono — and child psychologist Sarah van Niekerk‚ who drastically reduced her fees‚ he began the battle to clear his name.

After spending eight weeks in hospital‚ his daughter had been living with a temporary foster family until now.

“He visited her at all permissible times‚” Walker told TimesLIVE.

“And he established a wonderful bond with her. He also attended psychological counselling with her.

“There were tears all round at court today. We could see her in the social workers’ office and she kept peeking through the glass in the door and waving at her dad.

“He gave her a teddy bear and she clutched onto it as they left court.”

Walker said the dad had to prove that the allegations against him were not true.

“All the reports‚ including a child welfare social report‚ came to the conclusion that he had not done anything wrong.

Couple who put child in boiling water to hear their fate in December

A mother and her boyfriend who stand accused of beating their 3-year-old and burning him with boiling water will hear in December whether they will ...
News
10 days ago

As rape crisis grows pupils learn how to fight back

In a classroom in the South African township of Soweto, girls listen carefully, knowing they need to learn how to avoid the threat of rape that hangs ...
News
10 days ago

“The magistrate asked that the mother also submit a psychologist’s report but she did not do so. She was legally represented but they did not challenge the findings in the reports.”

Walker said his client had a fantastic group of supporters - and money raised by community members at the time when the video was put out on social media‚ was in his trust account and would be used for more therapy sessions.

He said at this stage the mother could have no contact with the child.

“I pointed out that the state would not want this‚ given the fact that the little girl is the main witness in the criminal matter.”

Child welfare officials will continue to monitor the care of the child for a “reasonable period”.

The mom and her boyfriend‚ who are both facing charges of attempted murder‚ will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court again next month.

Most read

  1. Nehawu threatens to shut down Eastern Cape South Africa
  2. Iranian journalist arrested over 'insults' to imam World
  3. Wits to increase counselling services capacity after third student suicide this ... South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba from NPA South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X