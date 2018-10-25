The bail bid by alleged Isis loyalists with “links” to the Verulam Mosque attack in May and a string of bomb attacks that followed was adjourned after a brief court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Farhad Hoomer‚ Ahmed Haffejee‚ Thabit Mwenda‚ Mohamad Akbar‚ Seiph Mohamed‚ Amani Mayani‚ Abubakar Ali‚ Abbas Jooma‚ Mahammed Sobruin‚ Ndikumana Shabani and Iddy Omani have been remanded in custody.

Goolam Haffejee‚ a cousin of Ahmed‚ was released on R100‚000 bail last week.

Prosecutor Adele Barnard had handed up a second affidavit by investigating officer Khwezi Chonco. The papers contained annexures of anti-Shia Facebook posts‚ allegedly linked to Ahmed Haffejee.

The Shia believe that the direct descendants of the prophet Muhammad should lead the faith. They maintain that Ali‚ Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law‚ was the rightful heir to the leadership of the Islam religion after Muhammad's death.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that the group had been arrested in a series of Hawks raids across Durban two weeks ago.

In one of the raids‚ at a house in Reservoir Hills‚ investigators found Isis flags and a Tanzanian man held hostage in a “dungeon”.

Businessman Farhad Hoomer‚ the supposed ringleader of the group with alleged ties to international terror group Isis‚ owns the property.

Their application for bail is expected to continue on October 30.