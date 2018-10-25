Happy & healthy: Buthelezi quintuplets released from hospital

The Buthelezi quintuplets have all been discharged from hospital, with their health getting the final sign-off by doctors at the Clinix Botshelong Empilweni Private Hospital in Vosloorus.

Hospital staff named the quins the 'big five' after the babies all had healthy birth weights despite being born at 31 weeks. Prudence Ndlangisa had been battling to fall pregnant and was prescribed ovulation drugs by Dr. Moeng Pitsoe. Ten days later she was pregnant and was told she was expecting triplets, possibly even quadruplets.

During her pregnancy baby number four wasn't visible on the scans and Ndlangisa and hubby Joe Buthelezi were expecting three babies come delivery day.

But on d-day as doctors did a final check, they discovered another head. And then another one.

"It was emotional. When the fourth one came it was emotional. Not that I didn't want her, it's just that I didn't know," Ndlangisa told TimesLIVE just days after the unexpected arrivals.

Baby Sindisiwe was the smallest, weighing in at 1.27kg, while Siyanda - the only boy - weighed in at 1.64kg. Sbahle, Simosihle and Slindile were all under 1.5kg at birth.

Doctors said the babies would be released as soon as all of them weighed 2kgs. Pitsoe said he expected the quins to be released at the end of October, but the little ones continue to exceed expectations and have been released just six weeks after being born.

In a statement to TimesLIVE a spokesperson said the babies are "home with their parents who are settling into the routine of caring for the babies."

"The quin’s parents look forward to the future with their instant large family. They would like to thank all of their family and friends, their medical aid (Bonitas), the medical team and staff at Clinix hospital, as well as the generous sponsors who have already made such a positive difference in the quintuplets lives."