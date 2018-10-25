South Africa

How the ‘hatman’ helped cops unearth SA terror cell

25 October 2018 - 06:05 By Jeff Wicks
Horticulturalist and BBC presenter Nick Bailey posted this selfie with British couple Rod and Rachel Saunders on February 8. The couple were found dead in a case linked to the Islamic State terror group. File photo.
Image: Nick Bailey via Twitter

Iddy Omari had been dubbed “hatman” by the team of detectives who pursued him, a moniker derived from his silhouetted figure and signature black hat caught on grainy CCTV footage.

Months later, after Omari’s arrest in a counter-terror swoop, the “hatman” would become a key figure in unearthing what the state described as a deeply rooted Islamic State terror cell operating on South African soil.

